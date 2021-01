Trailblazing actress Cicely Tyson dead at 96, days after releasing new memoir "Just as I Am" Pioneering actress Cicely Tyson died on Thursday, following a groundbreaking stage and film career that spanned more than six decades and included roles in productions like "Sounder" and "The Autobiography of Jane Pittman." Tyson spoke to Gayle King last week ahead of the release of her new memoir, "Just as I Am."