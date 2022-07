Tourists flock to Puerto Rico beach unaware that it lacks critical emergency services Puerto Rico's Flamenco Beach, a remote, pristine crescent of sand along a dazzling stretch of Caribbean blue water, is considered among the world's best. Locals are aware of the beautiful beach's biggest risk: If your life is in danger, help is not around. Until recently, the beach did not have a lifeguard to watch over its waters. David Begnaud reports.