Live

Watch CBSN Live

Top business headlines for July 3

Minimum wage workers in Los Angeles are expected to bring home a bigger paycheck, and Samsung is beginning to use recycled parts from Galaxy Note 7 phones that were recalled over the risk of fire. Roxana Saberi joins CBSN with more details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.