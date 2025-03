Tom Petty's "Heartbreakers Beach Party" re-emerges after decades in obscurity The long-lost 1983 documentary "Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party," directed by Oscar-winner Cameron Crowe, was shown only once before disappearing. Now, more than four decades later, fans finally get to see the film that captures the band on the road and finishing "Long After Dark." Cameron Crowe and Tom Petty's daughter, Adria Petty, join us to discuss its long-awaited return.