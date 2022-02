"Tinder Swindler" director says there are roughly 25 alleged victims — that she knows of More women are coming forward to say they were victimized by the so-called "Tinder Swindler" at the center of a hit Netflix documentary. The movie tells the story of Cecilie Fjellhoy and two other women who say they met Shimon Hayut on the dating app Tinder and were conned by him. Imtiaz Tyab reports.