Tina Turner: An Appreciation

Tina Turner died on Wednesday, May 23, 2023, at the age of 83. Music journalist and "Sunday Morning" contributor Bill Flanagan talks about the rock legend – a superstar performer and feminist icon who never did anything "nice and easy."
