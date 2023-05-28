IRS Whistleblower
Trump Court Fililng
Text Message Scam
Fungal Outbreak
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Tentative debt ceiling deal reached to avert default
Debt ceiling showdown "was incredibly costly" to U.S., economic expert says
Forward march: Military bases removing names of Confederates
Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general, impeached by state House
Author Isabel Allende on how writing "gave me a voice when I had no voice"
DeSantis campaign to receive "unprecedented" money by super PAC
Remembering murdered journalist George Polk
Key artifact helps illuminate historic moment in JFK assassination
State Farm to stop offering new home insurance policies in California
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Tina Turner: An Appreciation
Tina Turner died on Wednesday, May 23, 2023, at the age of 83. Music journalist and "Sunday Morning" contributor Bill Flanagan talks about the rock legend – a superstar performer and feminist icon who never did anything "nice and easy."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On