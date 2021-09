TikTok viral hospital worker shares story of redemption while serenading ICU patients For the “CBS Mornings” series "A More Perfect Union," Jericka Duncan speaks to Enrique Rodriguez⁠, the "singing phlebotomist." Videos of him serenading and uplifting ICU patients at a New Jersey hospital have gone viral on TikTok. Rodriguez spoke with Duncan about using his story of redemption and hope to help others.