TikTok CEO lashes out against possible U.S. ban

A bill that could lead to a ban of TikTok in the U.S. is now under review in the Senate after overwhelmingly passing the House on Wednesday, and the fight over its future is bringing out angry users and a determined CEO. Jo Ling Kent has details.
