"Tiger King's" Carole Baskin sued by former husband Don Lewis' family A cold case that is two decades old is getting new attention thanks to Netflix's wildly popular "Tiger King" series. Part of the series features Carole Baskin, whose former husband Don Lewis disappeared in 1997. Deputies found his van abandoned at an airport where he allegedly planned to take a trip to Costa Rica, despite no proof Lewis ever left the country. His daughters announced they were suing Baskin to get more information from her, and offered a $100,000 reward for information on his whereabouts. Baskin has repeatedly denied involvement in the case, and told CBS News it has been her policy to "not comment on pending litigation."