Third shot on the market: Johnson & Johnson begins one-dose vaccine distribution The FDA has authorized the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot, making it the third vaccine cleared to prevent the disease in the U.S. On Sunday, a CDC advisory panel recommended the vaccine for people age 18 and over, paving the way for inoculations as early as this week. Errol Barnett is in Louisville, Kentucky, where doses are being rolled out Monday morning.