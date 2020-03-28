The untold history behind the 1936 Olympics With the Summer 2020 Olympics now postponed, it'll be awhile before more Olympic legends like Jesse Owens are created. By winning 4 gold medals in the 1936 games in Berlin, he dashed Adolf Hitler's claims of white supremacy. And on this very day 30 years ago, he posthumously earned another honor, the Congressional Gold Medal. But Owens wasn't alone in breaking ground at those games in Germany. Over a dozen other African American men, and 2 women, also represented America at the Games. Their lesser-known story is told in the documentary, and now the new book, "Olympic Pride, American Prejudice." Michelle Miller shares the untold story of the historic event.