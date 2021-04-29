Live

The Takeout outtake: Rep. Mark Meadows

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC and chair of the House Freedom Caucus, opens up about how being a "fat nerd" affected his life on "The Takeout" with CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris.
