The Shibutani siblings on stepping away from the ice and returning stronger Maia and Alex Shibutani, sometimes called by their nickname, "Shib Sibs," are two-time Olympic bronze medalists who made history as the first ice dancers of Asian descent to medal in the Olympics. The pair stepped away from the sport after their 2018 run, but are looking to make a comeback at the 2026 Milan Games. "CBS Saturday Morning" spends time with the duo to learn why they feel their time off the ice made them stronger.