The return of the Smothers Brothers In the late 1960s "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" turned primetime TV upside-down. But folk singers-turned-comedians Tom and Dick Smothers challenged the powers-that-be, from the White House to CBS, until the network famously cancelled their top-rated counterculture hit back in 1969. Today the brothers, now in their 80s, are back for a live stage tour. They talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about sibling rivalries, censorship, and sharing a bond that's outlasted their critics. (This story was originally broadcast on December 11, 2022.)