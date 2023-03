The "Peanuts" gallery Charles M. Schulz's comic strip "Peanuts" continues to garner fans 23 years after the cartoonist's death, from the lovable loser Charlie Brown to the dog with the greatest imagination, Snoopy. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Schulz's widow, Jean, and with "Pearls Before Swine" cartoonist Stephan Pastis, about the timeless influence of the man they called "Sparky" and his beloved cast of characters.