The life and legacy of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry From brilliant westerns like "Lonesome Dove" to contemporary dramas like "Terms of Endearment," Larry McMurtry was a best-selling author who influenced television and film. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author died on Thursday of heart failure, according to a family statement. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Jeff Glor takes a look back on his life and legacy.