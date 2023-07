The legacy of the one and only Tony Bennett Tony Bennett, one of the greatest pop/jazz singers of all time, died Friday, July 21, at the age of 96. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks back on the life and career of the 20-time Grammy-winner with one of his sons, Danny Bennett (who was also his manager); and with NPR host Scott Simon, who co-authored Bennett's 2017 memoir, "Just Getting Started."