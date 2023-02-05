The great Smokey Robinson In his career, Motown legend Smokey Robinson, front man of The Miracles, has written or co-written upwards of 4,000 songs, most of them about one thing: love. At 82, he's still touring and performing, and will soon release "Gasms," his first album in nearly a decade. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Robinson (who was named one of the Recording Academy's MusiCares Honorees this year) about becoming a force in the music industry; overcoming racism while touring the Deep South; and ending his drug addiction.