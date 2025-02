The evolution of Presidents Day George Washington doesn't have much luck with birthdays. The father of our country was born on Feb. 11, 1731. But in 1752, the colonies switched to the Gregorian calendar and George's birthday was moved to Feb. 22. Washington went on to defeat Britain, found the country and become its first president. It was enough for Congress, in 1885, to make Feb. 22 a national holiday. John Dickerson and Maurice Maurice DuBois have more.