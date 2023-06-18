"The Ed Sullivan Show": A look back after 75 years Between 1948 and 1971, millions of TV viewers made an appointment every Sunday night to watch Ed Sullivan present a cavalcade of variety acts on CBS – from rising and established musicians, to dancers, comedians and plate spinners. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks back at the legacy of an entertainment kingmaker with Andrew and Josh Solt, who oversee the massive Ed Sullivan archives; and talks with Otis Williams of The Temptations (who appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show" six times); and with Debbie Gendler, who as a 13-year-old fan attended The Beatles' very first Sullivan show performance on February 9, 1964.