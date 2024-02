The authentic Ashley McBryde Country artist Ashley McBryde is unafraid to write lyrics that struck a chord, and maybe a few nerves, with the release of her introspective fourth studio album, "The Devil I Know." What makes her success all the sweeter is that almost all of it came after McBryde took on one of her demons: alcohol. She's now celebrating almost two years sober. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with McBryde, and her mom, about Ashley's journey from child songwriter to Grammy-winner and Grand Ole Opry star.