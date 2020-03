The Art of Songwriting with Hozier Grammy award-winning Irish singer-songwriter Hozier sits down with “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason to talk about the writing process behind his hit song, “Jackboot Jump.” The artist, who turned 30 on Saint Patrick’s Day 2020, revealed that he had the song’s riff in mind for some time before penning the rest of it, but it has since evolved as the singer played it to various audiences.