Texas student Faizan Zaki on taking top honors at 100th Scripps Spelling Bee Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, claimed the championship title at the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee. After finishing as runner-up last year, he returned to win it all with the word "éclaircissement." Zaki joins "CBS Mornings Plus" to reflect on his victory.