Texas state Senate passes controversial voting bill in latest GOP initiative to curb franchise nationwide The Texas state Senate has passed a restrictive new voting bill that would would limit early voting hours, ban drive-through voting and restrict voting by mail. The measure comes after a new voting law in Georgia that President Joe Biden slammed as "Jim Crow on steroids." CBS News chief White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the growing backlash against GOP efforts to restrict voting.