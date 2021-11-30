Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tensions escalate between Representatives Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar after failed apology phone call

Tensions are up after a phone call from Representative Lauren Boebert to extend an olive branch to Representative Ilhan Omar failed after Colorado GOP lawmaker Boebert made an anti-Muslim comment about Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota. CBS News Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the two lawmakers and other news from the Capitol.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.