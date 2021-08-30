Live

Team Rubicon on Hurricane Ida response efforts

Hurricane Ida struck the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm. Team Rubicon Recon Team Lead Jennifer Nieder joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her team's response efforts in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
