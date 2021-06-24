Teacher says new Tennessee law on teaching about racism is "an assault on the craft of teaching" A growing number of states are introducing legislation to limit how public school teachers can teach about issues of race and sexism in the classroom. So far 25 states have taken steps to limit discussions on racism and sexism, or introduced bills recently to restrict teaching on critical race theory. Jericka Duncan spoke to a teacher in Tennessee about how a new law there could impact how she teaches, and she spoke to a Republican lawmaker who co-sponsored the bill.