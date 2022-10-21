Watch CBS News

Taylor Swift's newest album causes online frenzy

Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights," has become the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The singer-songwriter's 10th studio album was so popular, it briefly crashed the music service. Jamie Yuccas reports.
