Taylor Swift's Eras Tour smashes records, ends first leg Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has shattered records and is projected to generate close to $1.5 billion in ticket sales. The tour has provided a significant boost to local economies, as concertgoers are spending an average of $1,300 per show on tickets, travel, apparel, merchandise, and food. Jericka Duncan reports on the end of the first leg of the groundbreaking tour.