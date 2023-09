Taylor Swift wins 9 awards at 2023 VMAs; hip-hop honored Taylor Swift won nine awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero." The show featured performances from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne and Olivia Rodrigo, as well as tributes to Shakira and Diddy. Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith has the highlights from the night.