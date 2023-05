Taylor Swift tour a gold rush for local economies Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour has the singer performing 54 shows around the country in 20 cities. Those shows are bringing in fans from all around the world with some paying thousands of dollars per ticket, and on top of that, they're shelling out on transportation, hotels and food, bringing businesses a major boost. Bloomberg News economics reporter Augusta Saraiva joined CBS News to discuss the phenomenon known as "Swiftonomics."