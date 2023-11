Tariq Trotter talks his new memoir, The Roots and how art saved him The Roots co-founder Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter is out with a new memoir on Nov. 14, "The Upcycled Self," about his turbulent childhood growing up in Philadelphia. He tells CBS News' Anthony Mason how an accidental fire changed the trajectory of his life. He also discusses how art saved him and his friendship with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson.