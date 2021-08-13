Taliban forces battle for Afghanistan's second city Kandahar as US Embassy in Kabul evacuates staff Afghanistan's second and third largest cities - Kandahar and Herat - are on the verge of falling to the Taliban, who already control two-thirds of the country. As Roxana Saberi reports, Kandahar is the spiritual home of the Taliban and would be the most significant strategic and symbolic victory over Afghan Forces. This as the State Department calls for all Americans to leave Kabul immediately, and some 3,000 US Military has been drafted in to assist with the evacuation of Embassy staff as the diplomatic mission slims down its operation for safety reasons.