Ta-Nehisi Coates and Yara Shahidi on HBO'S "Between the World and Me," Black Lives Matter New York Times best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates and actress Yara Shahidi discuss the HBO adaptation of Coates' acclaimed book "Between the World and Me," which was written as a letter to his son about growing up Black in America. They discuss why the words are still relevant today, the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement and their hopes for this country.