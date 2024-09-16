Suspect arrested in potential assassination attempt on Trump at Florida golf course The FBI is investigating an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that comes two months after an attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Officials say while Trump was playing golf in Florida, a Secret Service agent ahead of him spotted someone along the perimeter in the bushes with a gun. The agent fired off four to six rounds and the suspect took off in a car parked nearby, and was later arrested. CBS News' Robert Costa has more.