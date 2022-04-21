CBS News App
Suspect arrested in gruesome killing of NYC mom
David Bonola, a handyman, was arrested in the murder of Orsolya Gaal, a mother from Queens, New York, whose body was found in a duffle bag. The two were in an "off-and-on" relationship for two years, police said. Elaine Quijano has more.
