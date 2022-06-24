CBS News App
Senate passes most significant gun control legislation in decades
Six takeaways from the fifth Jan. 6 select committee hearing
Trump-era DOJ official Jeffrey Clark's home searched
Filmmaker Alex Holder: Trump saw violence on Jan 6. as an "inevitability"
Cave divers who died may have knew of problems before expedition
Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law, expanding concealed carry rights
Mike Pompeo campaigning for midterms, mulling presidential run
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
NBA draft: Magic take Duke's Paolo Banchero with No. 1 pick
Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law
The Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority struck down a more than 100-year-old New York state law that required applicants to show a "special need" in order to be approved for a concealed carry permit. Jan Crawford reports.
