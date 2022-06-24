Watch CBS News

Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law

The Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority struck down a more than 100-year-old New York state law that required applicants to show a "special need" in order to be approved for a concealed carry permit. Jan Crawford reports.
