Supreme Court hears appeal to TikTok ban The Supreme Court on Friday heard arguments in a last-minute appeal from TikTok to halt a U.S. ban on the social media platform which could take effect later this month. Congress last year passed a law with bipartisan support that requires TikTok to divest itself from its Chinese owner ByteDance. Justices indicated they were likely in favor of upholding the ban. Jan Crawford has details.