Supermodel and registered dietician Maye Musk shares details from her memoir Maye Musk, the supermodel and registered dietician-nutritionist, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her memoir, "A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success," which is out now in paperback. She also talks about raising three successful children, including Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla.