Super Bowl LVII commercials sell for $7 million for 30-second spot Super Bowl Sunday isn't just about crowning another champion. Commercials are also at the forefront of the minds of football fans. It's the biggest stage for advertisers, paying between $6 and $7 million for a 30-second advertisement, to reach more than 100 million viewers. Kris Van Cleave has more on the ads everyone is talking about.