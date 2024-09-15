Watch CBS News

9/15: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Dr. Jon LaPook talks with experts who warn about the rise of vaccine skepticism. Also: Jane Pauley visits veteran journalist Connie Chung, author of a new memoir, “Connie”; Erin Moriarty interviews Hillary Rodham Clinton about her new book, “Something Lost, Something Gained”; Tracy Smith profiles comedian Will Ferrell and former “Saturday Night Live” head writer Harper Steele, subjects of a new documentary, “Will & Harper”; Kelefa Sanneh interviews LL Cool J, who has returned to the world of music with his first album in more than a decade; David Pogue checks out new designs and initiatives being implemented to cut down on bird strikes; and Martha Teichner sits down with Pete Wells, who dishes on his 12 years as restaurant critic for The New York Times.
