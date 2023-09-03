9/3: Sunday Morning In a rebroadcast of our special Emmy Award-nominated broadcast, "A Nation Divided?," Ted Koppel explores the ways in which America has drifted apart, and how we can still come together. Stories include: Why some Oregonians want to move the border to become part of Idaho; a visit to Teton County, Wyoming, home to the widest income divide in America; conversations with musician-activist John Legend, and TV producer Norman Lear; an examination of why blue collar jobs are stigmatized; a look back on our country's violent political history; the polarization generated by talk radio, and the corrosive effects of social media; and a workshop held by Braver Angels, a non-profit aimed at bringing Red and Blue Americans together.