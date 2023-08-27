Watch CBS News

8/27: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Tracy Smith. In our cover story, David Pogue explores the mysteries and beauty of lightning. Also: Ben Mankiewicz sits down with Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham; David Martin examines the alarming propensity for violent death among critics of Vladimir Putin; Dr. Jonathan LaPook profiles violin virtuoso Augustin Hadelich; Faith Salie reports on the science of sweat; Luke Burbank talks with chefs who cook with cannabis; and Conor Knighton is on the hunt for giants – 20-foot-tall fiberglass statues created in the 1960s and '70s as advertising for small businesses.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.