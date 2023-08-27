8/27: Sunday Morning Guest host: Tracy Smith. In our cover story, David Pogue explores the mysteries and beauty of lightning. Also: Ben Mankiewicz sits down with Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham; David Martin examines the alarming propensity for violent death among critics of Vladimir Putin; Dr. Jonathan LaPook profiles violin virtuoso Augustin Hadelich; Faith Salie reports on the science of sweat; Luke Burbank talks with chefs who cook with cannabis; and Conor Knighton is on the hunt for giants – 20-foot-tall fiberglass statues created in the 1960s and '70s as advertising for small businesses.