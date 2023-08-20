8/20: Sunday Morning "Sunday Morning" presents its annual edition on all aspects of design, hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at homes from the grand to the miniscule. Also: Kelefa Sanneh visits the newly-renovated headquarters of Tiffany & Co.; Mo Rocca steps into the debate of shoes on, or shoes off; Serena Altschul examines the history of Levi's blue jeans; Tracy Smith profiles magician David Copperfield; Faith Salie rides a history of elevators; Lucy Craft traces the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi; Seth Doane looks at how traditional Moroccan riads influence designs today; Nancy Giles dishes up secrets for replacing broken tableware; Luke Burbank finds out how tumbleweeds are transformed into art; and Susan Spencer looks at various aspects of getting a better night's sleep. (This episode was originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)