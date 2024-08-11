8/11: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Joe Biden sits down with Robert Costa for his first interview since dropping his reelection bid. Also: Anthony Mason visits with Post Malone in Nashville to discuss his new country album; Tracy Smith talks with comic legend Carol Burnett and Tony-winner Sutton Foster, who is recreating Burnett’s breakthrough role in the Broadway revival of “Once Upon a Mattress”; Michelle Miller interviews actress Zoë Kravitz, who has directed her first film, the psychological thriller “Blink Twice”; Serena Altschul meets volunteers who crochet wigs for young medical patients; Kelefa Sanneh marks the centenary of writer and activist James Baldwin; and Conor Knighton explores the fascinating world of horseshoe crabs.