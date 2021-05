"Sunday Morning" full episode 7/9 Our broadcast, hosted by Jane Pauley, features: Richard Schlesinger's history of the Erie Canal, which changed the geography and commerce of a young America; Tracy Smith's profile of singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff; Martha Teichner's interview with bestselling mystery writer Louise Penny; Mo Rocca's cutting expose on male grooming, a.k.a. "manscaping"; and Mark Phillips catches up with the sparkling supermodel, actress and Prosecco entrepreneur Christie Brinkley.