7/9: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Allison Aubrey reports on meat raised without slaughtering animals – by cultivating cells in a lab. Plus: Tracy Smith looks back on how a young Jacqueline Bouvier met the most eligible bachelor in Washington, the young John F. Kennedy; Mo Rocca sits down with the inspiring Rose Styron, poet and widow of novelist William Styron; Jim Axelrod talks with traffic safety experts about the rise in pedestrian fatalities; Lee Cowan catches up with the Smothers Brothers; and Martha Teichner meets author Neil King Jr, who walked from Washington, D.C. to New York City, a journey he recounts in his book, "American Ramble."
