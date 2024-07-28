Watch CBS News

7/28: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Robert Costa reports on the changing dynamics of the presidential race. Also: Martha Teichner looks at the rise of Vice President Kamala Harris to presumptive Democratic Party nominee; Jo Ling Kent talks with “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu; Seth Doane explores the secrets surrounding the graffiti artist Banksy; Lee Cowan interviews Ralph Macchio, whose character in the 1984 movie “The Karate Kid” is featured in the popular Netflix series, “Cobra Kai”; Ramy Inocencio examines the changes in Hong Kong since the passage of new laws aimed at suppressing political protests; and Conor Knighton watches the creation of meditative “sand circles” on an Oregon beach that are drawing crowds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.