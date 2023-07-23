Watch CBS News

7/23: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Mo Rocca. In our cover story, Rocca looks back on the life and legacy of singer Tony Bennett. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with "Barbie" star Margot Robbie; Jonathan Vigliotti finds out how martial arts star and activist Bruce Lee is still providing inspiration 50 years after his death; Barry Petersen interviews Bill Gates about next-generation nuclear power technology; Martha Teichner talks with an 11-year-old beekeeper, while Luke Burbank meets an extremely talented six-year-old musician; David Pogue explores the land surrounding an English castle where nature has been allowed to run her own course; and comedian Jim Gaffigan discusses one of life's most challenging trials: having an uncharged phone.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.