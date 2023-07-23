7/23: Sunday Morning Guest host: Mo Rocca. In our cover story, Rocca looks back on the life and legacy of singer Tony Bennett. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with "Barbie" star Margot Robbie; Jonathan Vigliotti finds out how martial arts star and activist Bruce Lee is still providing inspiration 50 years after his death; Barry Petersen interviews Bill Gates about next-generation nuclear power technology; Martha Teichner talks with an 11-year-old beekeeper, while Luke Burbank meets an extremely talented six-year-old musician; David Pogue explores the land surrounding an English castle where nature has been allowed to run her own course; and comedian Jim Gaffigan discusses one of life's most challenging trials: having an uncharged phone.