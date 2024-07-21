Watch CBS News

7/21: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Mo Rocca. In our cover story, Robert Costa looks at an unconventional week in the 2024 presidential race. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with doctors and activists working to help children wounded by the fighting in the Gaza Strip; Ted Koppel meets 90-year-old track star Florence Meiler, training for the decathlon; Jim Axelrod sits down with Bruce Springsteen to explore the creation of his classic 1982 album, “Nebraska”; Faith Salie goes in search of the secrets of elephants; Seth Doane profiles sculptor Jacopo Cardillo; and Josh Seftel talks with his mother, Pat, about her summer plans.
